Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $110.51 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.97.

Walt Disney Company (DIS) traded down 1.03% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Company will post $5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $768,880.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 49,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 22.2% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 334,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Huntington Steele LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.8% in the first quarter. Huntington Steele LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

