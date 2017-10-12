Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) to Buyback $20.00 billion in Shares

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program, which authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares on Tuesday, October 10th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 85.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The company has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wal-Mart Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.91.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 775,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $62,262,869.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,099,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 646,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $51,835,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,344,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,265,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

