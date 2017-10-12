Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.52-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of up 3% or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.54 billion.Wal-Mart Stores also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 85.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $86.29.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $84.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $74.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wal-Mart Stores currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.91.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Gearhart sold 9,216 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $727,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 129,628 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $10,427,276.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,344,956 shares in the company, valued at $269,068,260.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock worth $785,676,492 over the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 4,619.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,128,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 294.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,856,000 after acquiring an additional 620,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,579,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,426,000 after acquiring an additional 580,373 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores in the second quarter valued at about $12,759,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 63.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 384,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 149,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

