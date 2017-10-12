Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $77.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Vetr raised Wal-Mart Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.92 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wal-Mart Stores currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.10. 12,731,326 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,586 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 129,628 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $10,427,276.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,068,260.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 5.8% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.3% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 89.2% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 456.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

