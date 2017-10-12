Wacker Neuson SE (WAC) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Wacker Neuson SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Wacker Neuson SE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Wacker Neuson SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €27.20. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged. Wacker Neuson SE has a 12-month low of €12.09 and a 12-month high of €28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.75. The company has a market capitalization of €1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters, as well as compact construction equipment, including excavators, compact and tele wheel loaders, telehandlers, skid steer and compact track loaders, dumpers, and telescopic and articulated wheel loaders.

