Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,170,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 490.3% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 45,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 37,591 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 89.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 217,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 160,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) opened at 41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.21 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 12.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $187,389.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,271.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $3,468,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,229,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,036 shares of company stock worth $11,426,150. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

