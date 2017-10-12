Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 291,253 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Chico’s FAS worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) opened at 7.97 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.58 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

