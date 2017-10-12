Volution Group PLC (FAN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.60 ($0.18), Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,850.60 billion during the quarter. Volution Group PLC had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON FAN) traded up 2.01% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 405.13 million. Volution Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 141.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Volution Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 206 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Volution Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Volution Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday.

About Volution Group PLC

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

