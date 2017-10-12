Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Takes Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 664,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $4,474,000. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $3,662,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $2,803,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) opened at 15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $912.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.05 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company set a $16.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.51.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

