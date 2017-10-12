Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron Corporation news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $248,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.15. 2,231,543 shares of the stock traded hands. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Chevron Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Chevron Corporation Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

