Vetr Inc. Lowers Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) to Hold

Vetr lowered shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $45.35 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG raised their target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $53.00 target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised their target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.39.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is 154.17%.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 24,156 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,111,417.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 59.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

