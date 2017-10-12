Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Director Gordon Ritter Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $289,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gordon Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $582,726.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $278,205.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $562,632.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $294,372.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $585,582.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $292,740.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $591,090.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $320,178.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $641,682.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $648,720.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE VEEV) traded up 4.11% on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 913,509 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 460.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

