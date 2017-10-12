VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI) Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 35,208 Shares

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 35,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $442,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, T Kendall Hunt sold 5,809 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $66,977.77.

On Wednesday, September 27th, T Kendall Hunt sold 5,751 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $65,618.91.

On Monday, September 25th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $130,628.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 5,780 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $65,834.20.

On Thursday, September 21st, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $131,321.60.

On Tuesday, September 19th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,560 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $135,020.80.

On Friday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 17,340 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $206,866.20.

On Wednesday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 17,340 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $213,802.20.

On Monday, August 28th, T Kendall Hunt sold 1,550 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $18,677.50.

On Thursday, August 24th, T Kendall Hunt sold 2,050 shares of VASCO Data Security International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $24,989.50.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) traded down 0.600% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.425. 38,424 shares of the company traded hands. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.161 and a beta of 1.40.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VASCO Data Security International had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. VASCO Data Security International’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in VASCO Data Security International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VASCO Data Security International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VASCO Data Security International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VASCO Data Security International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in VASCO Data Security International in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VDSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VASCO Data Security International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

