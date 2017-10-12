Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Stake Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Vantiv worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNTV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $82.00 target price on Vantiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vantiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Vantiv from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Vantiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.
Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE VNTV) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 691,596 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. Vantiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $73.14.
Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Vantiv had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vantiv, Inc. will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vantiv Profile
Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.
