Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vantiv, Inc. is an integrated payment processor engaged in providing advanced technology solutions for businesses and financial institutions. The Company operates in two segments: Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. Vantiv offers acquiring and processing transactions, value-added services, merchant services and reporting for electronic payment transactions. It also provides card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, network gateway and switching services. Vantiv, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Vantiv Inc. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNTV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Vantiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vantiv in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vantiv from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of Vantiv (VNTV) opened at 70.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.61. Vantiv has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $73.14.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Vantiv had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vantiv will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/vantiv-inc-vntv-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vantiv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Vantiv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Vantiv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Vantiv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Vantiv by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vantiv

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantiv Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantiv Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.