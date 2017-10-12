Vanguard Group Inc. Has $275.53 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,811,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.89% of John Bean Technologies Corporation worth $275,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 30,340.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,999,000 after purchasing an additional 53,975 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 30.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,753,000 after purchasing an additional 87,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE JBT) opened at 99.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.35. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. John Bean Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corporation will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies Corporation news, VP Megan J. Rattigan sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $270,798.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,378.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,919. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

