Vanguard Group Inc. Has $267.82 Million Stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of The Madison Square Garden worth $267,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management bought a new position in The Madison Square Garden during the first quarter worth $266,000. South State Corp bought a new position in The Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $203,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 8.2% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSG. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of The Madison Square Garden from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. BTIG Research set a $260.00 target price on shares of The Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of The Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) opened at 210.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.40. The company’s market capitalization is $4.96 billion. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1-year low of $160.96 and a 1-year high of $226.95.

The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($2.48). The Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $305.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

