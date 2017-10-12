Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,128 Shares of Visteon Corporation (VC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of Visteon Corporation worth $270,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Visteon Corporation by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Visteon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Visteon Corporation by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Cole sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total value of $155,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,133.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephanie S. Marianos sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $61,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $616,016. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Gabelli cut Visteon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS AG cut Visteon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Visteon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) opened at 124.51 on Thursday. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $128.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.96 million. Visteon Corporation had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.35%. Visteon Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post $6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

