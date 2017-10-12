ValuEngine Downgrades Unifi, Inc. (UFI) to Hold

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

UFI has been the subject of several other reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Unifi in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th.

Unifi (UFI) opened at 36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.80. Unifi has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Unifi had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unifi will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Paul R. Charron acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Charron acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,322.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $650,934. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth $576,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Unifi by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Unifi by 54.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Unifi by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns.

