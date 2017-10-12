ValuEngine Downgrades Transocean Ltd. (RIG) to Hold

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RIG has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.57 to $9.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Transocean (NYSE RIG) opened at 10.61 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm’s market cap is $4.15 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 53.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,290,673 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 794,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,397 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 129.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,299,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $51,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,281 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 87.2% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,190,757 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 554,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

