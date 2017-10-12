Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Valley National Bancorp worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) opened at 11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.82.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 5,140 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $61,268.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

