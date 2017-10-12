USA Truck (USAK) vs. Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Head to Head Survey

USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USA Truck and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck $417.62 million 0.27 $18.65 million ($1.53) -9.31 Pangaea Logistics Solutions $313.00 million 0.32 $30.99 million $0.08 28.75

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue, but lower earnings than USA Truck. USA Truck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares USA Truck and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck -2.94% -20.68% -4.09% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0.88% 6.56% 3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for USA Truck and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

USA Truck currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 24.51%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus price target of $57.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2,393.48%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than USA Truck.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of USA Truck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of USA Truck shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

USA Truck has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats USA Truck on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc. is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services. The SCS segment consists of freight brokerage and rail intermodal services. The Company transports full dry van trailer loads of freight from origin to destination without intermediate stops or handling. The Company offers a range of truckload and logistics services to a customer base that spans a range of industries. The Company’s fleet of approximately 1,832 tractors consists of 1,568 company tractors and 264 independent contractor tractors. The Company owns approximately 6,200 trailers. The Company also transports general commodities into and out of Mexico by allowing through-trailer service from its terminal in Laredo, Texas.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company services a range of industrial customers who require the transportation of a range of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers by undertaking a set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning and technical vessel management. The Company uses a mix of owned and chartered-in motor vessels to transport over 18.3 million deadweight tons (dwt) of cargo to approximately 100 ports across the world, averaging over 40 vessels in service. The Company’s owned fleet includes eight Panamax drybulk carriers, four Supramax drybulk carriers and two Handymax drybulk carriers. Its vessels include Nordic Orion, Nordic Odyssey and Bulk Trident.

