Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.90 to C$3.70 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Uranium Participation Corp from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Uranium Participation Corp alerts:

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE U) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,251 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Uranium Participation Corp has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company’s market cap is $435.05 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/uranium-participation-corp-u-given-new-c3-70-price-target-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Uranium Participation Corp

Uranium Participation Corporation invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8) and uranium hexafluoride (UF6) (collectively uranium), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price.

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.