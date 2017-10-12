Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company set a $140.00 target price on Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a positive rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.11.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ OLED) traded up 3.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.35. The stock had a trading volume of 916,114 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.81 million. Universal Display Corporation had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

In other Universal Display Corporation news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,737,442.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,366,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,240 shares of company stock worth $10,274,945 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Mitra Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Universal Display Corporation by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Universal Display Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Universal Display Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Display Corporation by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

