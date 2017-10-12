United States Steel Corporation (X) Position Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United States Steel Corporation worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in United States Steel Corporation by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United States Steel Corporation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in United States Steel Corporation by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in United States Steel Corporation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cowen and Company set a $21.00 price target on United States Steel Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Longbow Research upgraded United States Steel Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,029.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene Sperling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,706.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,452. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation (X) opened at 25.20 on Thursday. United States Steel Corporation has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. United States Steel Corporation had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Corporation will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Corporation Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

