United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $54,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service Inc. alerts:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE UPS) opened at 118.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $120.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-sold-by-sarasin-partners-llp.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $2,019,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.