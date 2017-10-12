United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Shares Sold by Glendon Capital Management LP

Glendon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. United Continental Holdings comprises approximately 1.2% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United Continental Holdings by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 538,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in United Continental Holdings by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Continental Holdings by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Continental Holdings by 18.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in United Continental Holdings by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 475,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental Holdings Inc. alerts:

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE UAL) traded down 0.2733% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.2158. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,279 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.2878 and a beta of 1.05. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 6.09%. United Continental Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $6.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/united-continental-holdings-inc-ual-shares-sold-by-glendon-capital-management-lp.html.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $898,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,818.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS AG increased their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.19.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.