United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Shares Gap Up to $64.70

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.58, but opened at $64.70. United Continental Holdings shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 10,289,084 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.44. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $898,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,818.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 538,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 10.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 18.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 475,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

