Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Union Pacific Corporation comprises approximately 1.6% of HL Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HL Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific Corporation worth $80,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 212.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $252,911,000 after buying an additional 1,623,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 102.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,450,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $259,577,000 after buying an additional 1,239,636 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 11,520.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 1,118,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 82.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,223,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,547,000 after buying an additional 1,007,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation during the first quarter worth $92,495,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE UNP) opened at 113.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.06 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Union Pacific Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Union Pacific Corporation Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

