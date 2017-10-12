Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from $106.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE UNP) traded up 0.28% on Thursday, reaching $113.37. 358,322 shares of the company were exchanged. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.06 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 263.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 96.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 46.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 147.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

