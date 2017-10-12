Unilever NV (UNIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNIA. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Unilever NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Unilever NV and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Unilever NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS AG set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Unilever NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Unilever NV and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.83 ($60.98).

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) traded up 1.67% on Wednesday, reaching €51.29. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €50.08 and a 200 day moving average of €49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of €144.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of €36.26 and a 12 month high of €51.29.

Unilever NV Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

