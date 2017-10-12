Unifi (UFI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.24

News coverage about Unifi (NYSE:UFI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unifi earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 46.3070340829971 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Unifi (UFI) traded up 0.35% on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,664 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.80. Unifi has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Unifi had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Unifi in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Charron purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,520 shares in the company, valued at $592,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Charron purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,322.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $650,934. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns.

