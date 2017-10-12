Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) & Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Head to Head Comparison

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE: UPL) and Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultra Petroleum Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum Corp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Crescent Point Energy Corporation 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ultra Petroleum Corp presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.88%. Crescent Point Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.04%. Given Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy Corporation is more favorable than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ultra Petroleum Corp does not pay a dividend. Crescent Point Energy Corporation pays out -51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Crescent Point Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Petroleum Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp $763.81 million 1.96 $551.97 million N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy Corporation $2.12 billion 1.98 $1.31 billion ($0.58) -13.29

Crescent Point Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp -15.95% N/A -9.33% Crescent Point Energy Corporation -13.80% 1.83% 1.08%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corporation beats Ultra Petroleum Corp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Petroleum Corp

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (Ultra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming-the Pinedale and Jonah fields, its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations in the United States. The Company focuses on sands of the upper Cretaceous Lance Pool in the Pinedale and Jonah fields. The Lance Pool includes sands of the Lance formation at depths between approximately 8,000 and 12,000 feet and the Mesaverde formation at depths between approximately 12,000 and 14,000 feet. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned oil and natural gas leases totaling approximately 105,000 gross (69,000 net) acres in southwest Wyoming’s Green River Basin.

About Crescent Point Energy Corporation

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

