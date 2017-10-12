UFP Technologies (UFPT) & Koppers Holdings (KOP) Financial Analysis

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) and Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Koppers Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 6.03% 6.86% 6.04% Koppers Holdings 3.02% 153.51% 6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UFP Technologies and Koppers Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Koppers Holdings 0 1 3 0 2.75

Koppers Holdings has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Koppers Holdings’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koppers Holdings is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Koppers Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Koppers Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koppers Holdings has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Koppers Holdings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $148.67 million 1.38 $17.67 million $1.23 22.89 Koppers Holdings $1.41 billion 0.72 $169.90 million $1.98 24.65

Koppers Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koppers Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koppers Holdings beats UFP Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

About Koppers Holdings

Koppers Holdings Inc. is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets. The primary products supplied by PC business are copper-based wood preservatives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole (MicroPro), micronized pigments (MicroShades) and chromated copper arsenate. Through CMC business, the Company processes coal tar into a range of products, including carbon pitch, creosote and carbon black feedstock. Its products and services are used in a range of markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries.

