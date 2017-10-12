UBS Group AG (UBSG) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by HSBC Holdings plc Analysts

UBS Group AG (VTX:UBSG) received a CHF 20 price target from investment analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBSG. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 19.80 price target on shares of UBS Group AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group AG in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group AG in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group AG in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 17 price target on shares of UBS Group AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group AG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 18.74.

Shares of UBS Group AG (VTX UBSG) opened at 16.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of CHK 16.81. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of CHK 12.97 and a 12 month high of CHK 17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of CHK 61.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23.

UBS Group AG Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

