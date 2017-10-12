UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,917,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after buying an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,078,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,630,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 164,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 89,682 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, July 13th. FBR & Co began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ REXR) opened at 30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.35. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 53.98% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

