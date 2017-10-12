UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of OUTFRONT Media worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 702,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 676,383 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) opened at 24.76 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

