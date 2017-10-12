UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Assets Trust worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,356,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,914,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 203,106 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 5,882,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,725,000 after acquiring an additional 447,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,770,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,611,000 after acquiring an additional 344,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,254,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,479 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 17,379 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $697,071.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 46,508 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 424,319 shares of company stock worth $17,117,491 in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE AAT) opened at 41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

