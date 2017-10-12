UBS AG Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI) a €85.00 Price Target

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities researchers at UBS AG in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAI. BNP Paribas set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.61 ($84.25).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI) opened at 68.191 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €65.13 and its 200 day moving average is €65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of €72.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.377. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €59.01 and a 52 week high of €73.20.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments.

