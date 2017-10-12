Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,785,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $523,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) traded down 0.94% during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 166,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO James R. Murdoch sold 111,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $3,121,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,553.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Devoe sold 30,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $844,473.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,672.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

