Tuo Pan Sells 5,000 Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) Stock

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) CFO Tuo Pan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ SINO) traded down 3.30% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 171,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 3.27.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 33.17%.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services.

