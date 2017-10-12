Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Hercules Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE HTGC) opened at 12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

