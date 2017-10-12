TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,818 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.29% of TTM Technologies worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 23,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $142,260. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) opened at 15.43 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

