Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,345,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,040,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,934,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,998,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after buying an additional 71,993 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $108,733,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 121,777 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 167,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,605,036.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 202,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,765,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,709,624 shares of company stock worth $48,298,143. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

