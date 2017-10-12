TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.40% of TriCo Bancshares worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $6,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 22.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) opened at 41.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.91. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $42.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/trico-bancshares-tcbk-shares-bought-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.