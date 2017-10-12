Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TZZ) Director Buys C$90,205.50 in Stock

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:TZZ) Director Zachary R. George acquired 18,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,205.50.
Shares of Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE TZZ) opened at 5.02 on Thursday. Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp Company Profile
Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction and mezzanine mortgages. The investment objectives of the Company are to acquire and maintain a diversified portfolio of mortgages that preserves capital and generates returns in order to permit the Company to pay monthly distributions to its Class A Shareholders.
Receive News & Ratings for Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.