Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 53.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,290,673 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 794,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,397 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 129.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,299,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $51,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,281 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Transocean by 87.2% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,190,757 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 554,527 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) opened at 10.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s market capitalization is $4.15 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.57 to $9.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nordea Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $11.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis purchased 40,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,524.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

