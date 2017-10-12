Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,765 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,740,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,469 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 796.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,168 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,219 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,299,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $51,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,538,929 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $210,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,365,570 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. R. F. Lafferty set a $15.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

In other Transocean news, CAO Howard E. Davis acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,524.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) opened at 10.61 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The firm’s market cap is $4.15 billion.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

