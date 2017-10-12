Traders Sell Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK) on Strength (SYK)

Investors sold shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on strength during trading on Thursday. $16.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.90 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Stryker Corporation had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Stryker Corporation traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $146.56
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38.
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.
In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $164,396.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Motco increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Corporation Company Profile
Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.
