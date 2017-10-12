Traders Sell Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK) on Strength (JNK)

Investors sold shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSE:JNK) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $20.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.62 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $37.24

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1566 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Motco grew its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 3,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

